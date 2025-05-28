Juniper Green Energy goes public ahead of IPO, signals robust growth in renewable sector

New Delhi: In preparation for its initial public offering (IPO), renewable power producer Juniper Green Energy has transitioned from a private entity into a public company.

The entity has been renamed from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd to Juniper Green Energy Ltd, data with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs showed.

The move has paved the way for the filing of draft IPO documents with markets regulator Sebi.

Market sources said that the Delhi-based company is expected to soon file its IPO papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. The company has grown its operational capacity to 1.1 GWp.

Juniper Green Energy is part of AT Capital Group, a globally diversified investment group with a focus on sectors such as renewable energy, real estate, private and structured credit, and public markets.

Earlier this month, Juniper Green Energy appointed Ankush Malik as its Chief Executive Officer, who has more than 15 years of experience in the power sector.