Juniper Hotels IPO receives 2 times subscription on final day of offer

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The initial share sale of Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, was subscribed 2.08 times on the final day of offer on Friday.

Advertisment

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 6,01,14,160 shares against 2,89,47,367 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.28 times, quota for non-institutional investors received 85 per cent subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.96 times.

On Tuesday, Juniper Hotels said it has garnered Rs 810 crore from anchor investors.

Advertisment

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,800 crore and the price band is Rs 342-360 apiece.

Funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore will be utilised for repayment of debt availed by the company and subsidiaries -- Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd and Chartered Hampi Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Besides, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisment

The hospitality firm had a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operated 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale categories of hotels in India as of September 2023.

Currently, Saraf Hotels owns a 44.68 per cent stake in Juniper Hotels, Two Seas Holdings holds a 50 per cent stake and the remaining 5.32 per cent shareholding is with Juniper Investments.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

JM Financial, CLSA India and ICICI Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI HG SGC SHW