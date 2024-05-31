Jupiter Electric Mobility gets ARAI approval for battery-operated light commercial vehicles

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility Private Limited (JEM), has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its battery-operated light commercial vehicles.

Jupiter Electric Mobility Private Limited will produce battery-operated light commercial vehicles under the brand name JEM TEZ.

"JEM TEZ: India's first 1-ton commercial EV launched with rapid charging—0 to 100 per cent in 20 minutes," the company said in a statement.

The JEM TEZ claims a certified range of 127 kilometres, making it an ideal solution for various commercial applications, it added.

The statement said production of JEM TEZ will commence shortly.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, offering a diverse range of products including freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coaches (LHB), braking systems, metro coaches, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and components such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, and CMS crossings. PTI BKS DR