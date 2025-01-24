Jupiter Electric Mobility joins hands with logistics operator Porter for Udaan prog

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Jupiter Electric Mobility on Friday said it has formed a strategic partnership with logistics operator Porter for its Udaan programme.

The Udaan program is designed to support local small entrepreneurs and drivers to establish and grow their businesses in the electric logistics segment, besides providing professional training and access to essential EV resources and guiding entrepreneurs through the company's dealership network.

Under the collaboration, Porter will provide guidance to drivers and small business owners purchasing its flagship electric commercial vehicle Tez, and also support in onboarding of drivers for these vehicles.

These tools are designed to support drivers in scaling their operations, boosting earnings, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable logistics ecosystem, Jupiter Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Ltd, said.

"Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with entrepreneurial skills and enhance their livelihoods. Our collaboration with Jupiter Electric Mobility reflects a mutual commitment to sustainability and empowering individuals in logistics," said Tanuj Khandelwal, VP, Porter.

Porter has a network of over 7.5 lakh drivers across 22 cities. PTI IAS DRR