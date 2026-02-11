Jupiter Inter commissions 1 GW solar cell unit in Himachal, doubles capacity

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Jupiter International Ltd on Wednesday said it has commissioned its third solar cell manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, doubling its total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW.

With the commissioning of the new 1 GW mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) facility, the company's total capacity has increased from 959 MW to about 2 GW.

PERC panels are modified silicon cells that have an additional layer on the back.

The new unit has been developed by Jupiter Solartech Pvt Ltd (JSTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter International.

Located at Katha village in Baddi of Solan district, the facility is focused on high-efficiency mono PERC technology and is aimed at aligning with global benchmarks in quality and productivity, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is expected to double Jupiter's local workforce, creating additional skilled jobs in advanced solar manufacturing operations.

As part of its long-term roadmap, the company is also setting up another 1.25 GW TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell line to strengthen its technology portfolio.

"The commissioning of Unit III at Baddi is a major milestone in our journey to scale the company's solar manufacturing capabilities," Chairman and Managing Director Alok Garodia said.

The Kolkata-based company said the latest capacity addition strengthens domestic solar manufacturing and supports India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity. PTI BSM BDC