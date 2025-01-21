Jupiter International gets Rs 3 cr order from West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Jupiter International on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 3 crore order from West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board.

The project involves the supply, installation, and maintenance of rooftop grid-connected Solar PV power plants across 23 locations in West Bengal.

With a cumulative capacity of approximately 0.5 MW, the project is set to be completed within 365 days from the commencement date. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and contribute to the state's efforts to lower carbon emissions.

*** IHCL inks 125-key Vivanta in Surat * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 125-key greenfield hotel in Surat, Gujarat under its Vivanta brand.

"Surat, often referred to as the economic capital of Gujarat, is one of India's fastest-growing cities. In line with its strategy, this signing strengthens our presence across key commercial centres in India. We are delighted to collaborate with Dashrath Desai for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 29 hotels in Gujarat, including 10 under development.

*** Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals commissions 1 MW floating solar power plant in West Bengal * Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 1 MW floating solar power plant at its Panagarh facility in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 4 crore.

"This floating solar plant is another step in our continued commitment to integrating sustainability into our operations. We have already taken big strides in water conservation, greening and energy efficiency. By leveraging renewable energy, we aim not only to reduce our carbon footprint but also contribute meaningfully to Bharat's environmental goals," Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Chairman Nishant Kanodia said in a statement.

The funding for the project was through internal accruals, the company added. PTI ABI SM SHW