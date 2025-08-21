Jupiter International plans solar plant in Nagpur

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Photovoltaic solar cell manufacturers Jupiter International Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to establish a state-of-the-art integrated solar manufacturing facility at Butibori in Nagpur.

The company now operates two manufacturing units in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, with a aggregate installed capacity of 1 GW. The Nagpur plant will significantly expand Jupiter International's manufacturing footprint and advance its goal of building a vertically integrated solar platform.

The proposed project will involve an investment of around Rs 10,900 crore and cover the entire solar value chain - from wafer manufacturing to advanced solar cell production and module manufacturing.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building India's renewable energy future through technology, scale and regional empowerment. We are thankful to the Maharashtra government for their continued support and guidance," Jupiter International MD Alok Garodia said. PTI BSM NN