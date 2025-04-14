Jupiter International secures Rs 500 cr investment

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Jupiter International Ltd on Monday said it has secured an investment of Rs 500 crore from ValueQuest SCALE Fund and its affiliates to accelerate solar manufacturing expansion.

The company operates at a 1 GW facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and plans to increase the total capacity to 5.6 GW solar cells and 2.4 GW solar modules, the company said in a statement.

The present funding round of Rs 500 crore and internal accruals is proposed to support the company's ongoing capex programme, it said.

As a long-term partner, their continued confidence underscores our ability to scale efficiently and drive innovation, Jupiter International Managing Director Alok Garodia said.

"Jupiter's integrated approach makes it a key player in India's energy transition. This second investment reflects our trust in their ability to scale operations and drive renewable growth," said Ravi Dharamshi, Founder and CIO, ValueQuest.

"With their focus on advanced manufacturing and next-gen technologies, Jupiter will play a vital role in reducing import dependency and delivering sustainable solar solutions," said Pushkar Jauhari, MD & Head -- Private Equity, ValueQuest. PTI KKS TRB