Jupiter International secures Rs 65cr LoE from MSEDCL for solar pump project

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Jupiter International Ltd has secured a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) worth Rs 64.95 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for manufacture, supply and maintenance of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, an official said on Monday.

The project also marks Kolkata-based Jupiter International’s entry into the solar pump segment, expanding its clean energy portfolio beyond solar manufacturing, he said.

"Securing the solar pump order worth about Rs 65 crore from MSEDCL was a critical step in the company’s journey.

"By bringing solar irrigation to underserved farming communities, we are not only replacing diesel with clean energy, but also aim to enhance farmer incomes, improve water access, and support India’s broader goal of agricultural decarbonisation,” promoter and whole-time director of Jupiter International, Akash Garodia, said.

As part of the project rollout, Jupiter International plans to launch a farmer awareness initiative using social media and SMS campaigns, along with regional engagement networks, the company said.