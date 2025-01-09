Jupiter International to invest Rs 6,500 cr on capacity expansion

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Jupiter International on Thursday said that it will invest Rs 6,500 crore in capacity expansion in the next three years.

Advertisment

With planned capacities of 3 GW for wafers, 9.4 GW for cells, and 6 GW for modules, the company said it aims to meet the growing market demand with cutting-edge and reliable solar solutions.

Jupiter International will be investing Rs 6,500 crore over the next three years, in a step to become a fully integrated solar manufacturing leader, the company said in a statement.

The investment will bolster Jupiter's position in the solar sector by significantly expanding its capacity across wafer production, solar cell manufacturing, and module assembly, it said, adding that the company aims to establish a robust and seamless supply chain that spans every stage of solar manufacturing.

Advertisment

"At Jupiter, we are not just building capacity, we are redefining what it means to be a leader in solar manufacturing," Alok Garodia, Managing Director, Jupiter International, said.

Since its inception in 2008, Jupiter has become a key player in the solar industry, combining advanced technology, local manufacturing expertise, and a focus on quality to deliver impactful solutions. Its facility in Himachal Pradesh produces 1 GW of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) cells annually. PTI KKS HVA