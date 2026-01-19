Jupiter Int'l bags Rs 65 cr solar pump order in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Jupiter International has secured a Rs 65 crore solar pump supply order from the Maharashtra government under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) is a flagship initiative by MSEDL to solarise irrigation in off-grid regions of Maharashtra, prioritising small and marginal farmers, Jupiter International said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the company announced securing a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to manufacture, supply, install, test, and maintain off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) under the MTSKPY.

The MSEDCL project is valued at Rs 64.95 crore.

Jupiter International is a Kolkata-based solar solutions provider.