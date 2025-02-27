Jupiter Tatravagonka rail wheel factory bags Rs 255cr contract from Braithwaite

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, the wheelset manufacturing arm of Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL), has secured a contract worth Rs 255 crore from Braithwaite & Co.

The contract involves the supply of 9,140 wheelsets of 840 mm diameter for 25-ton axle load applications, further strengthening Jupiter's position as a leading domestic manufacturer of high-performance railway wheelsets, a statement said on Thursday.

"We are committed to driving innovation, strengthening India's railway ecosystem, and contributing to the nation's transportation growth through continued investments in advanced manufacturing in wheel and axles to the tune of Rs 2500 crore," the Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons Limited, Vivek Lohia, said.

With this latest win, the company's total order book now stands at Rs 560 crore, reflecting its growing influence in the railway infrastructure sector.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, Jupiter aims to achieve Rs 600 crore in revenue from its wheel business in FY26, nearly doubling its current contribution.

To support this vision, the company is executing a major expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, setting up a world-class production facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the company official said.

The company said it will increase its capacity from the current 20,000 forged wheels and axles annually to an impressive 1,00,000 forged wheelsets per annum.

The commercial operation for axle production is expected by December 2026, while the complete wheel and axle production unit is targeted for completion by December 2027. PTI BSM SBN SBN