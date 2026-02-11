Jupiter Wagon posts 36pc fall in profit after tax to Rs 62 crore for December quarter

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Jupiter Wagon on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 62 crore in the December quarter over the corresponding quarter of last year.

The Kolkata-based manufacturer of railway freight wagons, components and passenger coach accessories had delivered a PAT of Rs 96.4 crore in the third quarter of FY 25.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 900 crore, down 13.9 per cent from Rs 1,045 crore in the same period of last year, the company said.

"While wheelset supply has improved from its peak shortage in first few months of the year, industry continues to face constraints in wheelsets supply chain affecting wagon production and dispatch cycles which is expected to continue for next few quarters till the time our integrated wheelsets plant commences operation, which is expected by end of year, thereby helping in securing steady supply and production levels," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons Ltd.

Despite these near-term challenges, Jupiter continues to maintain healthy order books, which stood at Rs 5,041 crore at the end of December 31, 2025, especially from private customers, underlining strong customer confidence, he added.

"The policy environment remains supportive. The announcement of a new freight corridor in the Union Budget and the railway ministry maintaining its procurement estimates at approx 32,000 wagons reinforces the long-term demand for freight rolling stock and associated components," he said.

Within the railways segment, in addition to freight wagons, the company continues to witness steady growth in its products like wheelsets and brake discs, among others, and is actively pursuing opportunities to enhance its share in the passenger segment.

In addition, recent positive developments towards strengthening trade agreements with the EU and the US are expected to open up sizeable export opportunities for Indian railway engineering products, particularly in high-value components such as wheelsets, brake discs, and allied systems, where Jupiter Wagons is well-positioned to target European and other international markets through our JVs, subsidiaries and global partnerships, Lohia said.

The company's wheelsets business is witnessing steady growth and has a healthy orderbook for wheelsets and axle supply across different applications, he said, adding the Odisha railwheel facility, a key structural initiative aimed at addressing this constraint, is progressing as planned and is expected to commence production by year-end.

This will materially enhance supply chain resilience and support higher throughput across both wagon and component manufacturing, he added.

He also said that while near-term challenges persist due to supply chain constraints, the company's fundamentals remain strong.

With a healthy order book, policy tailwinds, diversified business and strategic capacity expansion underway, we remain confident about the company's long-term growth trajectory and are well placed to leverage opportunities across both domestic and global markets to scale our business and drive sustained, long-term value creation," Lohia said. PTI IAS MR