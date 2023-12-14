Jupiter Wagons bags contract worth Rs 1,617 cr

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 1,617 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The order is for the supply of 4,000 wagons.

"Ministry of Railways (Railway Board....has awarded an order to the company for manufacture and supply of 4,000 numbers of BOXNS wagons for a contract value of Rs 1,617 crore," Jupiter Wagons said in a regulatory filing.

Jupiter Group is a manufacturer of railway wagons, components for passenger coaches, and alloy steel casting for rolling stacks and tracks. It also manufactures application-based load bodies for commercial vehicles, other products include marine containers and refrigerated containers. PTI SID SHW