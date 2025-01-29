Jupiter Wagons Q3FY'25 net rises 18pc to Rs 96cr on higher revenue

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) reported an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2024, driven by higher revenue and improved margins.

Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 1,029.8 crore, up 15 per cent YoY, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company’s total income for Q3FY25 rose 16 per cent YoY to Rs 1,044.7 crore, while EBITDA grew 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 148.7 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 14.4 per cent from 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 2024, JWL's consolidated income stood at Rs 2,951.2 crore, up 16.1 per cent YoY, with net profit rising 22.7 per cent to Rs 277.7 crore. The company’s order book stood at Rs 6,320 crore as of December 31, 2024, the statement said.

JWL expanded its stake in its subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), to 75 per cent and acquired Log9’s technology and business assets for railway and electric truck batteries, bolstering its presence in sustainable transportation.

Managing Director Vivek Lohia said the company expects continued demand growth amid expectations of increased railway infrastructure investments in the upcoming budget. PTI BSM NN