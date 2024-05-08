Jupiter Wagons Q4 net profit grows to Rs 104 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons has posted an over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 104.22 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 40.78 crore in the January-March period of the FY 22-23, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company's total income during the quarter rose to Rs 1,121.34 crore from Rs 712.71 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) secured an order for the manufacturing and supply of four rakes of double-decker automobile carrier wagons totaling Rs 100 crore.

As of March 31, the company's order book stands at Rs 7,101.66 crore.

JWL is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road, and marine transportation. The company also has a presence in the Commercial Electric Vehicle (CEV) segment. PTI ABI DR