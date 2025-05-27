Jupiter Wagons signs pact with Pickkup for deploying 300 electric LCVs

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Ltd's electric vehicle arm Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with logistics platform Pickkup for deploying 300 units of its electric light commercial vehicle Tez for last-mile deliveries.

The company has already delivered the first batch of these vehicles, following extensive pilot runs across both intra-city and inter-city routes, JEM said.

The vehicles exhibited a consistent range of more than 190 km, reaching up to 220 km in a single charge across varying operating conditions ranging from heavy urban roads to intercity corridors such as Delhi to Chandigarh, the company said.

"Our alliance with Pickkup is a strategic move towards achieving India's ambitious clean mobility goals, facilitating the mass adoption of electric commercial vehicles in the logistics ecosystem.

"With Pickkup, we seek to transform last- and mid-mile logistics into a scalable, tech-enabled, and environmentally friendly ecosystem that fuels economic prosperity for operators while minimising carbon emissions," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Group.

The EV-first logistics company Pickkup has a presence across key NCR cities and tier-2 markets like Mohali and Chandigarh.

"JEM Tez offers CCS2 charging compatibility besides and delivering 30 per cent more range on a single charge, all while supporting a 1050 kg payload. This creates a strong niche in the market. We're now set to deploy these vehicles for intercity logistics, where they can run up to 250 km daily while enabling higher earnings potential," said Ankush Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Pickkup. PTI IAS MR MR