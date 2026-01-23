Juspay turns unicorn with USD 50 mn investment from WestBridge Capital

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Fintech firm Juspay has secured USD 50 million (around Rs 458 crore) in a fresh funding round from WestBridge Capital at a valuation of USD 1.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

The company plans to use the fresh funds for global expansion.

"Juspay..has secured USD 50 million in a Series D follow-on round, from WestBridge Capital. The transaction is a mix of Primary and Secondary investments, that value Juspay at USD 1.2 billion," the company said in a statement.

The company was valued at USD 900 million last year.

The funding follows a year of continued growth for Juspay, with annualised Total Payment Volume (TPV) now exceeding USD 1 trillion, the statement said.

The company processes more than 300 million daily transactions for leading brands, including Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, Zepto, Zurich Insurance, etc.

"The secondary component provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs, the second such opportunity Juspay has enabled within a year," Juspay said.

"We welcome WestBridge Capital as a partner as we build the next generation of payments infrastructure. As we scale globally, we are grateful for the continued trust of our partners. This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey," Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder and COO of Juspay, said. PTI PRS MR