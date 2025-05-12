JustDeliveries raises Rs 5.5 crore in funding round

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Cold-chain mid-mile logistics startup JustDeliveries on Monday said it has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a funding round co-led by VC Grid and NABVentures.

Other participants in the round included LetsVenture, Anay Ventures, FAAD Network, among others, it said.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance the platform's technology capabilities and expansion into three new cities, including Lucknow and Chennai, JustDeliveries said.

Currently, it has its operations in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

With this funding, the company said, its total capital raised so far now stands at USD 2 million ( Rs 15.9 crore).

The startup's expansion into three additional cities will extend its geographic footprint to eight major hubs, aligning with client demands for pan-India distribution, it stated.

Solving the gaps in the food and beverages industry requires more than just infrastructure. It demands a fundamental rethinking of logistics partnerships. By integrating technology with a flexible asset network, we have built a platform that scales with our clients' needs while ensuring cost efficiency and reliability, said Mansi Mahansaria, Founder of JustDeliveries.

"This funding enables us to deepen our tech stack, become net profitable, and take our services to three new cities by FY26," she added.

According to the company, in India's USD 200 billion logistics landscape, as much as 90 per cent of the operations remain unorganised and prone to inefficiencies.

With India's cold chain logistics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 per cent through 2030, driven by rising demand for perishable foods and pharmaceuticals, JustDeliveries' tech-enabled model addresses a critical infrastructure gap.