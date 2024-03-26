JustDeliveries raises USD 1 million

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) JustDeliveries, a provider of logistics solutions for perishables, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.33 crore) in a funding round from multiple investors.

NABVENTURES Fund led the pre-Series A funding round and other marquee investors include FAAD Network, Anay Ventures, Caret Capital and Mahansaria Family Office, the company said in a statement.

"In the last 2 years, 70-plus food and beverage companies have outsourced their logistics to JustDeliveries, thus benefiting from last-mile efficiencies and reliability of operations. JustDeliveries has a strong key management team, bringing relevant skill sets and passion; we are confident of leading the intracity logistics space for perishables," Mansi Mahansaria, founder of JustDeliveries, said.

With the infusion of this capital, the company aims to deepen its logistics networks across key cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and launch operations in Hyderabad.

Within the next 3-4 years, the company said that it plans to extend its presence to 8-10 cities across India, addressing the most crucial need for reliable and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. PTI ANK SHW