Jute Commissioner tightens raw jute stock limits amid price surge

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jute Commissioner has reduced the permissible stockholding limits for raw jute by traders and mills with immediate effect, amid a surge in prices to around Rs 13,000 per quintal, officials said on Tuesday.

The move partially modified an earlier order issued in December 2025 and was aimed at curbing hoarding and stabilising the raw jute market, they said.

According to a notification under the revised norms, registered balers can now hold a maximum of 1,200 quintals of raw jute, while the limits for other registered stockists have been capped at 150 quintals. Unregistered traders have been barred from holding more than 5 quintals.

Jute mills have been allowed to maintain raw jute stocks, equivalent to only 30 days of consumption, calculated on the basis of their current production levels.

Jute Commissioner Amrit Raj has directed all entities holding stocks beyond the revised limits to liquidate the excess within 10 days, the officials said.

State police and enforcement agencies have been authorised to enter premises, verify stock declarations and seize raw jute held in violation of the order.

The Jute Balers' Association (JBA) expressed reservations over the tightening of norms and termed it as "misleading narratives" around raw jute availability.

In a letter sent to the Ministry of Textiles on Monday, the association said balers were excluded from recent tripartite consultations chaired by West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak.

During the meeting, some industry stakeholders had even suggested banning private trading in raw jute, a move, the association said, would severely impact livelihoods across the value chain.

The JBA cautioned that such statements, coming barely two months ahead of the sowing season, could discourage farmers.

It also urged enforcement agencies to adopt a compassionate approach towards small traders, particularly in remote areas, citing their limited awareness of regulatory compliance.

Questioning claims of acute shortage, the association said raw jute arrivals between July and December in 2025 were about 30 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

The balers' body has called for a detailed assessment of the crop situation, warning against placing the entire blame on traders and stockists for the prevailing market conditions.