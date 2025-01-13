JVC re-enters Indian TV market, launches range of premium smart QLED TVs

New Delhi: Japanese consumer electronics brand JVC is re-entering into the India TV market through a brand licence agreement with Noida-based Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).

Earlier, the Japanese brand had entered India's TV market in 2019 in partnership with Veira Group, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for consumer durables.

Before that, JVC had a technological partnership with Onida Electronics (formerly known as Mirc Electronics), which had launched colour televisions.

In its latest innings, JVC has launched its range of premium smart QLED televisions through SPPL, which will be available exclusively on Amazon's e-commerce platform.

SPPL, which already has a portfolio of five global brands, operating in the TV and appliances segment, which includes Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, and White-Westinghouse (Trademark of Electrolux), will manufacture a JVC brand set for the Indian market.

Earlier this month SPPL, as per its growth ambitions, is said to have tie-ups with Shenzhen Skyworth Digital for Philips TV brand for the Indian market, according to some reports.

SPPL, which is known for its affordable range of smart TVs in the Indian market, has a current revenue base of Rs 700 crore.

The majority of its revenue comes from its TV business, where it is also expanding offline presence, its director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah told PTI last month.

The 'made in India' range JVC brand smart QLED TVs start at Rs 11,999 and will be available from January 14, 2025.

JVC TV India Country Representative Pallavi Singh said: "We are thrilled to introduce JVC's cutting-edge television range to Indian consumers.

"India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and we believe our innovative, high-quality products will resonate with local consumers who seek immersive entertainment experiences at home. Based on the collaboration with our strategic partner Amazon, we are confident that our televisions will meet the needs of viewers," she said.

The Indian television market is currently facing challenges in growth due to factors including a high base during lockdown, and reduced demand for smaller screen smart TVs. In May 2024, Counterpoint had reported a fall of 14 per cent in shipments.