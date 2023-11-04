JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity Celebrates Decade of Luxury

JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, a symbol of luxury and great hospitality, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a grand gala night in black and gold on October 28th. The event showcased the hotel's expertise in delivering exceptional experiences and outstanding service.

The evening was graced by over 300 guests including CXO-level executives from leading corporate houses and travel companies, editors of top publications, and loyal patrons who have been a part of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity's enriching journey over the past decade.

The evening kicked off with a captivating video presentation paying tribute to Padma Shri Awardee, Mr. Sushil Gupta, and the vision of Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Executive Chairman of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Pvt Ltd which has set new standards in world-class hospitality. The Grand Crystal Ballroom was beautifully graced with a diya lighting ceremony and a live classical Indian dance performance.

Mr. Sharad Datta, General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, addressed the audience, thanking them for their support over the decade and highlighting the hotel's 10 major milestones since its opening in 2013.

The entertainment for the night featured live performances including an impressive act by Tushar Raj - India's Leading Illusionist, Mentalist and training Director of Delhi School of Magic. The highlight of the evening was a soulful performance by renowned singer and Padma Shri Awardee, Kailash Kher and his band KAILASA, who captivated the audience with his melodious tunes.

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner with a diverse menu offering specialties and carefully curated dishes across the hotel's culinary portfolio such as ADRIFT Kaya, K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre, and Delhi Baking Company. The culinary team further showcased their creativity with ten live food stations and a sumptuous buffet that spanned the entire length of the ballroom.

This 10-year celebration not only honored the past but also promised a future filled with even more luxurious experiences and exceptional service. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity remains a shining example of hospitality excellence in the heart of India's capital.

