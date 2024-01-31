Jyothy Labs net profit jumps 35 pc to Rs 91 crore; revenue rises 11 pc

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.92 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023, helped by lower input cost.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 67.39 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs which owns brands such as Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations rose 10.58 per cent to Rs 677.50 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 612.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The input prices have normalised and have helped in sustaining the margins with higher level of A&P spend to grow market share across our portfolio," the company said in an earnings statement.

Its total expenses in the December quarter were at Rs 572.89 crore, up 5.37 per cent.

In the December quarter, Jyothy Labs' revenue from Fabric Care was Rs 294.78 crore and Rs 236.05 crore from the dishwashing segment.

Revenue from household insecticides segment in the third quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 45.74 crore. Revenue from personal care was at Rs 72.29 crore.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 514.10 on BSE in the afternoon, down 3.99 per cent.