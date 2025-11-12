Jyothy Labs Q2 profit falls 16.4 pc to Rs 87.76 cr, revenue rises marginally to Rs 736 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 16.36 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.76 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 104.93 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs, which owns brands such as Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations was up marginally at Rs 736.06 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 733.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This "reflects a 0.4 per cent year-on-year growth in value and 2.8 per cent growth in volume", said Jyothy Labs in its earnings statement.

Its operating EBITDA margin stood at 16.1 per cent, helped by a disciplined cost management despite external headwinds.

Total expenses of Jyothy Labs were at Rs 634.35 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

"General trade continued to remain under pressure. Modern trade, including e-commerce and quick commerce, sustained double-digit growth. Fabric care and dishwashing performed very well in these channels," it said.

Its total revenue, which includes other revenue, was at Rs 753.04 crore in the second quarter, up 1 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the results, Chairperson and Managing Director M R Jyothy said: "Q2 was a disciplined step forward in what was a transition quarter. The GST rate revision led to short-term channel adjustments, but our core business remained resilient. We safeguarded profitability through cost discipline and strong cash management, closing the first half with Rs 801 crore in cash and zero debt." In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of Jyothy Labs was at Rs 1,523.69 crore, up 1.54 per cent.

Over the outlook, she said: "Looking ahead, we expect H2 to perform better than H1, supported by stable commodity costs and a gradual recovery in demand." Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 310.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.05 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA