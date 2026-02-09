Jyothy Labs Q3 net down 7.2 pc at Rs 81.12 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Monday reported a 7.2 per cent decline in profit to Rs 81.12 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 87.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Jyothy Labs Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 739.61 crore as against Rs 703.71 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 645.5 crore as compared to Rs 603.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Jyothy Labs Ltd Chairperson and MD MR Jyothy said, "Q3 marked steady progress with healthy volume growth across our portfolio. General trade saw a welcome recovery, while modern formats like quick commerce continued to scale." Despite price cuts and higher input costs, she said, "We have managed margins through cost control and sharper execution." Jyothy Labs said volume growth in the third quarter remained broad-based across categories, while general trade showed early signs of revival, while modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce continued to grow in double digits.

Fabric care, personal care, and household insecticides posted strong performance. Dishwash grew in volume terms but remained soft in value terms due to price cuts and grammage-led promotions, it added.

On the outlook, Jyothy said the company's focus remains on scaling innovation, strengthening brands, and accelerating growth across segments.

"With consumption stabilising and assuming macro conditions stay supportive, we are working towards entering FY27 with double-digit volume growth," she added. PTI RKL TRB