Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit falls 3.9 pc to Rs 87.4 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Friday reported a 3.87 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.40 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.92 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs, which owns brands like Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations rose 4 per cent to Rs 704.45 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 677.50 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, Jyothy Labs recorded a volume growth of 8 per cent, and its gross margin was unchanged at 49.8 per cent.

The company's EBITDA margin was 16.4 per cent against 17.5 per cent in Q3 of FY24.

Its expenses in the December quarter rose 5.5 per cent to Rs 604.46 crore.

In the December quarter, Jyothy Labs' revenue from Fabric Care was Rs 322.13 crore and Rs 244.59 crore from the Dishwashing segment.

Its revenue from Household Insecticides in the third quarter of FY25 was Rs 34.42 crore. The revenue from Personal Care stood at Rs 69.67 crore.

Jyothy Labs' total revenue, which includes other income, increased 4 per cent to Rs 718.30 crore.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 399.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.81 per cent.