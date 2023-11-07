Jyothy Labs shares jump nearly 9 pc after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Shares of FMCG player Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday rose about 9 per cent after the company reported a 59.1 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The stock climbed 8.61 per cent to settle at Rs 401.65 on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 9.72 per cent to Rs 405.75.

It jumped 8.28 per cent to Rs 399.90 on the NSE.

Advertisment

Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday reported a 59.1 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 103.98 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, on the back of strong revenue growth.

The company, which has brands like Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo, had posted a profit of Rs 65.35 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 732.34 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 659.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 610.45 crore, as against Rs 595.26 crore a year ago.

"The demand across our product portfolio has been stable. The inflationary environment has been a constant pressure on the consumption of FMCG products," Jyothy Labs Managing Director M R Jyothy said. PTI SUM DR TRB