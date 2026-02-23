Jyoti Structures energises 400 kV transmission lines in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Engineering firm Jyoti Structures on Monday said it has successfully energised key 400 kV transmission lines in Ahmedabad.

The transmission line from Torrent Power Grid Limited (TPL), Pirana to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Ahmedabad (CKT-1) was successfully charged at 17:15:45 hrs on February 19, 2026, a statement said.

Subsequently, the line from PGCIL, Pirana to PGCIL, Ahmedabad was energised at 19:20 hrs on the same day.

"Energisation of these sections is a key milestone in the overall project and brings us closer to completing the full transmission corridor," Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Jyoti Structures said. ********** Marriott International opens 103-key Le Meridien Dehradun Resort & Spa * Marriott International on Monday announced the opening of the 103-key Le Meridien Dehradun Resort & Spa in the foothills of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand.

"Le Meridien continues to see strong affinity from both owners and guests, driven by its distinctive positioning and growing appeal among experience-led travellers. The brand's steady expansion reflects that confidence. We see tremendous opportunity ahead as we thoughtfully grow the brand across the country," Marriott International Senior Vice President , South Asia, Kiran Andicot said in a statement.