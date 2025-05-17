K K Birla group sugar companies register rise in fourth quarter net profit

Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) Post-tax profits of K K Birla sugar companies - Avadh Sugar and Magadh Sugar - registered an increase during the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

A joint statement by the two firms said that the net profit of Avadh Sugar during the fourth quarter of last financial year stood at Rs 72 crore as compared to Rs 55 crore in the similar previous period.

The total income of the company in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 stood at Rs 678 crore as against Rs 621 crore in the previous similar period.

For Magadh Sugar, net profit increased to Rs 72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, as against Rs 47 crore in the previous corresponding period.

The total income of the company increased to Rs 356 crore as compared to Rs 288 crore in the previous similar period. PTI dc RG