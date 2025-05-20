K P Energy gets transmission link for its 100MW wind project

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) K P Energy on Tuesday said that it has got an in-principle grant of connectivity from Central Transmission Utility of India for the evacuation of power from its 100 MW wind project in Gujarat.

The company in an exchange filing stated that it is actively developing projects that are directly connected to the Inter-State Transmission System.

The implementation of its dedicated 400kV transmission line from the generation site to Jam Khambhaliya pooling station under ISTS marks a major step forward—not only in expanding the renewable generation portfolio but also in contributing to India's national grid infrastructure, it added.

The grant of this connectivity marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the project and aligns with the company’s long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to India’s renewable energy targets, it added. PTI KKS MR