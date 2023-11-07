K P Energy Q2 profit at Rs 8 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) K P Energy on Tuesday posted 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.18 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

In the year-ago period, it logged a profit of Rs 6.70 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter from Rs 57.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also declared an interim dividend at 4 per cent or 20 paise only per equity share having face value of Rs 5 each of the company, for 2023-24.

It also took note of the resignation of Pravinkumar Singh from the post of Chief Financial Officer with effect from Tuesday.

Singh has been offered with CFO responsibilities of another KP Group company.

The board also approved appointment of Shabana Virender Bajari as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 8, 2023. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU