K Shanmugha Sundaram takes charge as NTPC Director (Projects)

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said K Shanmugha Sundaram has taken charge as its Director (Projects).

Advertisment

His appointment is with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on December 1, 2023 or until further orders, a regulatory filing stated.

He was Executive Director of NTPC.

Sundaram is a 1988 batch Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore with PGDM from MDI Gurgaon in the area of Strategy & Finance.

Advertisment

He joined NTPC as Graduate Engineer Trainee officer in 1988 and has more than 35 years of diverse and versatile experience.

He does not hold any share of NTPC and is not related with other directors on the company's board, the company said.

Further, he is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority, it stated. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU