K2 Infragen acquires 69 pc stake in K2 Nextgen Solutions

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) EPC player K2 Infragen has acquired a 69.47 per cent stake in its associate entity, K2 Nextgen Solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

K2 Nextgen Solutions focuses on services in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud migration, digital transformation, and software development, K2 Infragen said in a statement.

K2 Infragen has acquired 69 per cent stake in K2 Nextgen Solutions to strengthen its tech capabilities. Following this acquisition, K2 Nextgen Solutions has become a subsidiary of K2 Infragen from associate entity, the company said.

Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen, said, "Technology is the driving force shaping the future of infrastructure. As the need for efficiency, sustainability, and resilience grows, the role of emerging technologies will only become more critical. This acquisition aligns with our focus on technology enablement." K2 Infragen is developing various NHAI projects and several projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to enhance water supply infrastructure and improve access to clean drinking water.

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain. PTI ABI DR