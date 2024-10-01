K2 Infragen appoints D K Valecha, Naresh Chaudhary as executive directors

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Infrastructure company K2 Infragen on Tuesday said it has appointed D K Valecha and Naresh Chaudhary as executive directors.

The two executive directors have been appointed on the board for five years, the company said in a statement.

Valecha has over 40 years of experience in the power sector and has been associated with state-owned entities like NTPC and Power Grid in his earlier stints.

Chaudhary comes with 26 year experience in roads and highways design and construction, it said.

Their vast experience and vision will further enhance the company's operational strategies and help achieve long-term goals, said Pankaj Sharma, Founder and MD, K2 Infragen.

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain. PTI ABI HVA