K2 Infragen bags road project worth Rs 142 cr in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Infrastructure player K2 Infragen on Tuesday said it has bagged a new road project worth Rs 142 crore in Gujarat.

The project will be executed in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the company said in a statement.

The contract is for upgrading and strengthening works on the Jetpur-Somnath section in Gujarat, under a performance-based maintenance contract (PBMC), K2 Infragen said.

The order value is Rs 142 crore, the company said, adding its order book now stands at Rs 550 crore.

"This landmark project is our largest single order in the roads and transport infrastructure domain. While the scheduled completion is set for September 2026, we expect to complete most of the construction within this year," the company's Managing Director Pankaj Sharma said.

The company is also actively exploring opportunities in the solar EPC space, he said.

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen is an integrated EPC company in the power and infrastructure domain. PTI ABI DRR