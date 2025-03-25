K2 Infragen enters solar segment; bags 68 MW green project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Infrastructure player K2 Infragen on Tuesday announced its foray into domestic renewable energy space with a 68 MW solar power project bagged in Gujarat.

The project will be executed in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the company said in a statement.

K2 Infragen Ltd has secured a solar EPC project contract of 67.61 Mega Watt Direct Current (MW DC) in Gujarat.

The project is a part of an overall 450 MW project being developed by Coal India Ltd in Khavda, Gujarat.

K2 Infragen received this contract from KPI Green Energy Limited.

Last month, its Managing Director Pankaj Sharma said that K2 Infragen is also actively exploring opportunities in the solar EPC space.

K2 Infragen Vice President – Business Strategy & Corporate Affairs said, "We expect to complete the installation & commissioning of this project within H1 25-26. The company also continues to secure significant contracts of NHAI while diversifying into the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Railways sectors." K2 Infragen is actively engaged in discussions with large financial institutions to enhance its banking limits.

The company did not disclose the deal value. However, as per industry estimates, a sum of Rs 5-7 crore is required to set up every 1 MW of solar project.

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen is an integrated EPC company in the power and infrastructure domain. PTI ABI ABI SHW