K2 Infragen gets Rs 90 cr railway order in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: EPC company K2 Infragen on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 90 crore railway bridge project at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

"The tender was secured by a joint venture between Gangasagar Singh and PRL Infrastructure, with K2 Infragen being entrusted with the complete executional responsibility for the project by the UP-State Bridge Corporation Ltd," the company said in a statement.

The Rs 90.2-crore contract is for the construction of a four-lane rail over bridge (ROB) on the Patna-Mughalsarai section of Danapur division in the district of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, K2 Infragen said in a statement.

The project is to be completed within an 18-month timeframe, it said.

K2 Infragen Ltd Managing Director Pankaj Sharma said, "This order is estimated to contribute Rs 35 crore to our revenues for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

"The completion of this 4-lane ROB shall significantly enhance the railway infrastructure of Patna-Mughalsarai section and contribute to the developmental efforts being undertaken to modernise the Indian Railways." NSE-listed K2 Infragen is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain.