K2 Infragen orderbook touches Rs 477 cr mark

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) EPC company K2 Infragen on Wednesday said it has bagged Rs 33.41 crore project in Haryana, taking its total order pipeline to Rs 477 crore.

"This tender was secured by Leena-Arnoo and will be executed by K2 Infragen. As part of the Rewari-Kathuwas doubling of railway track initiative by the Jaipur Division of NWR, K2 Infragen will work to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades," the company said in an exchange filing.

The current orderbook has reached at Rs 477.14 crore with the new contract of Rs 33.41 crore. The contract is for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of high-rise overhead equipment (that supports overhead parallel wire track to supply power to railway engines) for the Rewari-Kathuwas railway track doubling project, K2 Infragen said.

The project is scheduled for completion within 15 months time, it said.

Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director, K2 Infragen Ltd, stated, "Winning the contract showcases our technical expertise and dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure. Rewari and Kathuwas are critical junctions that connect several key routes, and enhancing their infrastructure will significantly impact regional connectivity".

NSE-listed K2 Infragen is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain.