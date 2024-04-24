KABIL inks pact with CSIR-NGRI to promote geophysical investigations in critical, strategic minerals

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a state-owned joint venture formed to scout for minerals overseas, has entered into a pact with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) to promote geophysical investigations in critical and strategic minerals, the government said on Wednesday.

KABIL is a joint venture company of three public sector undertakings -- National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd (MECL), under the aegis of the mines ministry.

"KABIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-NGRI to foster a long-term collaboration in the field of geophysical investigations to bolster its ongoing projects and activities in critical and strategic minerals," the mines ministry said.

This partnership will focus on geophysical, geochemical and geological surveys, data analysis, interpretation and modelling, scientific knowledge sharing, technical support and advisory services, it said. PTI SID TRB