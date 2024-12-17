Kalapataru Projects International raises about Rs 1,000 cr via share sale on QIP route

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has raised about Rs 1,000 crore through issuance 83.26 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,201 per piece on qualified institutions placement (QIP) basis.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from Rs 32,48,92,304 to Rs 34,15,45,092, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the QIP Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the issue and allotment of 83,26,394 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,201 per equity share aggregating to Rs 9,99,99,99,194, pursuant to the Issue. PTI KKS DRR