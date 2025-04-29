Kalki Fashion raises Rs 225 crore from Lighthouse

Mumbai,: Occasion wear brand Kalki Fashion on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 225 crore from Lighthouse Funds.

The funds will be deployed for expanding retail presence domestically and in international markets and new product development, its founder and chief executive Saurabh Gupta said.

Without sharing the exact numbers or the stake to be held by Lighthouse, an official statement said Kalki has delivered consistent profit growth over the years, and strong unit economics are at the core of its operations.

Lighthouse managing director Anshul Jain said the company has built a strong brand in the premium occasion wear segment, focusing on quality and craftsmanship.

"As India continues celebrating weddings, festivals, and special occasions, it is poised to become the brand of choice for consumers who seek elegance and exclusivity," Jain added.

The brand was founded in 2007 and specialises in premium bridal, festive, and occasion wear for both men and women. It is sold through stores domestically, and an e-commerce platform and the company also boasts of customers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.