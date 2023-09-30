Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 1,016 crore

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 1,016 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,016 crore, according to a company statement.

The company received orders in the T&D (Transmission and Distribution) business of Rs 552 crore in India and overseas markets.

It also won orders worth Rs 464 crore in the B&F (Building & Factory) business in India.

"With the above orders, our YTD (Year to Date) FY24 order inflows stand at around Rs 8,400 crore and additionally, we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KPIL, said in the statement. PTI KKS SHW