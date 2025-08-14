Kalpataru Ltd Q1 sales bookings rise 83 pc to Rs 1,249 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd has posted an 83 per cent rise in its sales bookings to Rs 1,249 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal on higher realisation.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, the company's sales bookings fell in volume terms to 0.56 million sq ft from 0.61 million sq ft.

However, the average sales realisation doubled to Rs 22,476 per sq ft from Rs 11,199 per sq ft.

On Wednesday, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 0.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 456.78 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 544.67 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Kalpataru Ltd, which got listed on stock exchanges recently, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW