Kalpataru posts Rs 49.42 cr net loss in Jun quarter

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 0.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 456.78 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 544.67 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Kalpataru Ltd, which got listed on stock exchanges recently, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.