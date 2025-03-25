Kalpataru Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,366 crore in the domestic and international markets.

Its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business has received orders in India and overseas markets, while the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business has bagged orders in the domestic market.

KPIL, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards/comfort letters of approximately Rs 2,366 crore, the company said.

"With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached Rs 24,850 crore, providing good visibility for improved execution and growth going forward," its MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said.

The T&D order book continues to grow on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of T&D infrastructure, he said.

The orders in the B&F business are repeat orders from an existing client, the official added.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 75 countries.