Kalpataru Projects International, arms bag orders worth Rs 2,071 crore

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,071 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.

The new orders include orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets, the statement said.

Besides it has also got an order for design & construction of an underground metro rail project in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), said, "The T&D orders in Brazil and underground metro rail-tunnelling order in India have significantly enhanced growth visibility for Fasttel and Urban Infra business going forward." KPIL's order intake (including LOAs/LOIs) in the current financial year stands at a record high of Rs 30,000 crore including some large and strategic order wins in T&D, B&F, Oil & Gas, and Urban Infra business, he added.

This landmark achievement has been on several counts - intensive efforts that the company has put in over the last several years on improving its geographical footprints in high growth EPC markets, developing strong client relationships and penetrating deeper into the focused businesses on the back of strong technical and execution capabilities, he added.

"Our robust order book position and established execution capabilities give us confidence to deliver good growth going forward," he said.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways, and airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. PTI KKS SGC DR