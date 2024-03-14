Kalpataru Projects International, arms bag orders worth Rs 2,445 cr

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,445 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.

The new orders include orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of Rs 2,366 crores in India and overseas markets.

Besides, it also has a Buildings & Factories (B&F) business project of Rs 79 crore.

According to the statement, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,445 crores.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We continue to remain optimistic about the T&D opportunities in India given the huge thrust to boost the national transmission system, facilitating the integration of renewable power. These orders will significantly strengthen our domestic T&D order book and provide good visibility for future growth." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways, and airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a presence in over 70 countries.