Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 1,241 cr

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Specialised engineering company Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,241 crore.

The new orders are for the transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets as well as residential and commercial building projects in the country.

According to a company statement, KPIL have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,241 crore.

"These new orders has further strengthen our order book with YTD (year to date) order inflows reaching over Rs 11,000 crore," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL.

More importantly, nearly 80-85 per cent of the new order inflows were for its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, which gives the company good confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitability on back of robust capabilities, strong track record and leading market position in these businesses, he said.

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, Railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. It has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards. PTI KKS DRR