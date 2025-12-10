Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,003 crore

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth about Rs 2,003 crore.

These include new orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, as well as in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in the B&F business have strengthened our portfolio in the residential and hospital projects and further improved our leadership in the B&F market in India . Additionally, the new orders in the T&D business reflects our expanding footprint in the India and overseas T&D market. With these order wins, our YTD (year to date) order intake stands around Rs 17,000 crore, providing good visibility for growth in the coming quarters." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.